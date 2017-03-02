6 Tornadoes Hit Northern Illinois During Tuesday Storms: NWS

The tornado that caused serious damage to Naplate and Ottawa Tuesday was an EF-3 tornado, the National Weather Service reports. Natalie Martinez reports.

At least six tornadoes touched down in northern Illinois Tuesday night, five of which were in the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes were reported in the towns of Naplate, Ottawa, Marseilles, Washburn, Rutland, Oregon and Cherry.

The strongest tornadoes were two rated EF-3, which hit the Naplate-Ottawa area and the Washburn-Rutland area, the weather service reported.

The Naplate -Ottawa tornado killed two people and left at least 14 others injured. Both EF-3 tornadoes caused serious damage to the Illinois communities.

Citing preliminary storm damage survey results, the NWS also reported tornadoes in Oregon, Cherry and Marseilles were each EF-1 tornadoes. One near Long Point, Illinois was rated an EF-2.

An EF-3 indicates estimated wind speeds between 136 and 165 mph and an EF-1 means wind speeds were believed to be between 86 and 110 mph.

According to the data, peak winds in the Naplate-Ottawa tornado reached 155 mph, with the system traveling 11.5 miles between 4:41 p.m. and 4:59 p.m.

"Naplate's been devastated," Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner said after touring the damage Wednesday morning. "As you can, I understand 64 homes are going to have to be demolished. And the blessing is that more people weren't hurt."

Two men were killed in Ottawa, about an hour and a half southwest of Chicago, when an uprooted tree came crashing down on workers on the south side of the city, police said.

Sky 5 Footage Shows Tornado Damage in LaSalle County

Ottawa was one of the cities hit the hardest.

Another man was found dead in Crossville, Illinois, more than four and a half hours south of Ottawa.

A fourth person died in Perryville, Missouri, officials said.

