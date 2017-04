See what runners saw as they traversed the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

Time Lapse: Run the Shamrock Shuffle in Less Than 4 Minutes

More than 20,000 runners finished the 2017 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle on Sunday, and more than 40 charities participated in the weekend's events.

Relive the race below with a 360-degree view of the race's start and finish lines.

Participants can see themselves finish the race right here.