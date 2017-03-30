Gunman Opens Fire at Chicago Restaurant, 4 Dead: Police

A pregnant woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in an apartment in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, less than one mile from where a second shooting killed three others just hours later. Trina Orlando reports.

Four people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a Chicago restaurant Thursday afternoon, just blocks from where a pregnant woman had been found dead hours earlier.

Police said a man walked up to a restaurant on the 2700 block of East 75th Street in the city's South Shore neighborhood and opened fire. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men unresponsive inside the restaurant and a third shot outside the restaurant.

A fourth man was found unresponsive across the street on the 7500 block of South Coles Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, a pregnant woman was found shot to death in an apartment less than one mile away.

Patrice L. Calvin, 26, was discovered shortly after 12 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7500 block of South Luella, Chicago Police said.

Calvin was four months pregnant with her first child, her father told NBC 5. Her brother called 911 after he couldn't get a hold of her.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear.

Reporters interviewing neighbors about Calvin's shooting said they heard what sounded like gunshots. Seconds later they heard sirens and discovered the second shooting scene just blocks away.

"They need to stop this. It's crazy," said Rochelle Peterson, who lives in the area. "It makes me want to stay in the house, but I need to do things. ... My son is scared to come outside."

Police remained at the scenes of both shootings Thursday afternoon. An investigation was ongoing, authorities said.