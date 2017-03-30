A pregnant woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in an apartment in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, less than one mile from where a second shooting killed three others just hours later. Trina Orlando reports.

A pregnant woman was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in an apartment in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, less than one mile from where a second shooting killed three others just hours later.

Patrice L. Calvin, 26, was discovered shortly after 12 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7500 block of South Luella, Chicago Police said.

Calvin was four months pregnant with her first child, her father told NBC 5. Her brother called 911 after he couldn't get a hold of her.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear.

Family members said neighbors called 911 last night after hearing gunshots in the apartment building. They said police came but didn't see anything suspicious and left without going inside the apartment.

Less than five hours later, a second shooting took place less than a mile away, fire officials said.

Reporters interviewing neighbors about Calvin's shooting said they heard what sounded like gunshots. Seconds later they heard sirens.

The fire department said three people were shot at 75th Street and South Coles Avenue. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers were responding to a report of three people shot while inside a restaurant, but could not immediately confirm they were killed. No arrests have been made as Area South detectives investigate.