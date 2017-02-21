New mom Hoda Kotb with her daughter, Haley Joy.

Hoda Kotb has welcomed a baby girl to her family.

The "Today" anchor announced Tuesday that she's become a mom after adopting baby Haley Joy Kotb.

"She is the love of my life," Kotb told her NBC colleagues by phone, her voice breaking with emotion several times.

Kotb, 52, lives with boyfriend Joe Schiffman, who she has been dating since 2013, Today.com reported. Schiffman is a New York-based financial executive.

Kotb was previously married for two years, having met and divorced her husband on Valentine's Day.

Asked how old little Haley was, Kotb said on "Today" that her child was a "Valentine's baby."