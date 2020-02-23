Winter Storm Watch Issued for Parts of Northern Illinois

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of northern Illinois, as snowfall totals in excess of six inches are possible.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch will include McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, and Kane counties, and will go into effect on Tuesday morning. Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin is also included in the watch.

Travel is expected to be impacted by the snow, as snowfall could exceed one inch per hour in some locations. Six or more inches of snow are possible between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, according to forecast models.

Strong winds are also possible with the weather system, with blowing and drifting snow possible during the morning and evening commutes.

The weather event will start out as rain on Monday, then will transition to snow beginning Tuesday morning. Snow will continue to fall through Wednesday morning, with some areas receiving six or more inches of snow before the storm system moves out of the region.