When Will Summer Weather Return in the Chicago Area?

As the Chicago area sees another gloomy and potentially soggy day, many are wondering: when will it end?

Not yet.

Monday looks to stay mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with scattered showers and a few storms possible, particularly in areas south and east in northwest Indiana.

An isolated strong storm is possible, bringing the threat of wind gusts up to 60 mph and heavy rain.

Highs Monday will likely stay between 72 and 78 degrees inland, sticking closer to 70 degrees near the lake.

Tuesday will again see more clouds than sun, though temperatures look to be a little warmer and still humid. A few showers and isolated storms are likely again, mainly south and east in northwest Indiana from late morning to mid-afternoon, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Andy Avalos.

Highs will likely sit between 77 and 81 degrees inland, staying a little cooler along the lakefront.

Finally, Wednesday brings with it some relief as partly sunny skies, warm and humid conditions are expected. Highs are expected to reach into the mid 80s, but showers and storms likely in the evening or during the overnight hours.

Conditions look to stay partly sunny, warm and humid through the remainder of the week.