What's That Smell? Weather Service Warns of Smoke Smell in Chicago Area Thursday

What's that smell in the Chicago area?

The National Weather Service warned Thursday that early risers may smell smoke across the Chicago area.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

While you should still check your surroundings to be certain, the weather service says it's likely that nothing is actually burning around you. In fact, it's actually coming from hundreds of miles away.

"Any early risers out there may smell smoke. Have no fear - there are no fires nearby," the weather service tweeted just before 4 a.m. Thursday. "The smoke is actually from Kansas, traveling some 600 miles overnight with the strong southwest winds."

A high wind warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday for several counties including McHenry, Kane, DuPage, Lake and Cook. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were expected.

Already the high winds had knocked out power to thousands overnight.