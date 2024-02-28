What's next for Chicago weather after wild start to the week? Here's what to expect

The Chicago area went from near-record warmth to damaging storms to winter cold in a matter of hours, so what can residents expect next?

While Wednesday started off bitter cold, especially given temperatures were in the 70s for the start of the week, things are expected to improve in the days ahead.

While Wednesday stays cold, reaching only into the 20s and 30s with winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour, warmer temps are on the horizon.

Mild temperatures return to the forecast Thursday, with a "warming trend" continuing through the weekend.

"Highs this weekend are expected to be in the 60s, with some 70s possible by Sunday," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Conditions are expected to remain dry through the weekend.