What to Expect and When as Snow, Ice Expected Across Chicago Area

What you'll see as a wintry system makes its way across northern Illinois Thursday and into Friday morning will depend largely on where you live in the Chicago area.

A winter weather advisory takes effect across the area Thursday, warning of accumulating snow in some areas, ice in others and hazardous travel conditions.

Here's a look at what to expect and when, depending on where you live:

Northern and Western Suburbs, Parts of NW Indiana

An advisory was issued for DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, from 12 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The advisory warns of anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snowfall, with the highest totals near Lake Michigan in northeast Illinois.

Snow was expected to start in the Chicago metro area between 2 and 5 p.m.

McHenry and Lake Counties

In McHenry and Lake counties, the advisory began at 3 p.m.

The advisory warns of anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snowfall, with the highest totals near Lake Michigan in northeast Illinois.

Kankakee County in Illinois and Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana

In Kankakee and parts of northwest Indiana, including Newton and Jasper, snowfall rates could reach up to one inch per hour, with a glaze of ice adding to the mix.

Total snow accumulations are expected to reach between 2 and 4 inches, but the National Weather Services warns "there is the likelihood for snow to mix with or change to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain this evening."

How Much Snow Will the Area See and When?

Here's a look at the latest totals from the NBC 5 Storm Team:

The advisory warns of hazardous travel conditions across the area as snow and ice make roads slippery, particularly for the afternoon and evening commutes Thursday.

Despite some morning flurries, the main event in terms of snowy weather is expected to get underway Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to pile up beginning in the afternoon, with some locations near the Illinois-Wisconsin border potentially seeing up to six inches of snow, according to forecast models.

Lesser-accumulations are possible in other parts of the area.

Another potential issue could arise along U.S. 24 in Illinois and Indiana, with sleet possible in Jasper and Newton counties, as well as Livingston, Ford and Iroquois counties.

Between 1-to-4 inches of snow could fall in the area, but up to one-tenth of an inch of ice is also possible as the storm pushes through.

What about Friday morning?

Snow will eventually end early Friday morning, with some slippery conditions still possible as crews work to clear roadways and sidewalks.

The chance still exists of some lake-effect snow on Friday, but accumulations are unlikely, according to current forecast models.

What's next for this weekend?

There is some good news on the horizon after a chaotic week, with warmer temperatures and clear conditions expected on Saturday and Sunday. The highs on both days are expected to rise into the mid-to-upper 30s in Chicago, and the weather will be a precursor to a continued warming trend that will drive highs back into the 40s next week.