Warmer Temps Could Finally be On the Way, With Taste of Summer Possible Next Week

It really hasn’t felt like spring much in recent weeks, but the Chicago area could potentially get a taste of summer in the coming days, as a significant warm-up is in the forecast.

That warming trend could see highs soar into the 80s by Monday, with dry conditions and the warmest temperatures of the year so far.

Before that warmer weather arrives, the area will likely have to deal with several more days of below-average temperatures. Wednesday will likely see cloudy conditions early with some clearing in the afternoon, but temperatures will only settle into the 50s across the region.

Thursday will see slightly warmer conditions, but rain will re-enter the forecast in the evening hours, with showers likely persisting through a good portion of the day on Friday in the city and the southern suburbs.

Temperatures could be even cooler in communities along Lake Michigan on Thursday and into Friday, with highs barely reaching 50 degrees in some places.

Highs are expected to remain in the 50s through Friday and Saturday, but the warming trend could potentially kick into gear by Sunday. High temperatures for Mother’s Day could climb into the 60s and even the 70s in some locations, with mostly cloudy skies on tap for the holiday.

Monday will see even warmer temperatures, with winds kicking up out of the south and driving highs into the 70s and 80s across the Chicago area.

Tuesday could be even warmer, with highs currently forecasted to reach into the mid-to-upper 80s in many locations.