Video Captures Moment Tornado Hit Oak Brook During Weekend Storms

Video captured the frightening moment an EF-0 tornado hit suburban Oak Brook as storms tore through the Chicago area Saturday.

Security camera footage from the Oak Brook Park District showed high winds whipping the Chicago suburb just moments before cameras captured the tornado bursting through an area parking lot.

The tornado, with peak wind speeds of 75 miles per hour, touched down Saturday evening as severe thunderstorms moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service.

"It was a skinny but fierce tornado," the weather service tweeted Sunday.

The tornado ranked as an EF-0, the lowest level on the six-tier Enhanced Fujita scale. Traveling approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards, it snapped tree branches, uprooted trees and tore the roof off a golf course bathroom.

The tornado initially touched down near the Hilton Hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club before ending in Oak Brook's Central Park approximately three minutes later, according to the NWS.

The Oak Brook tornado was one of three to hit northern Illinois during the storms. The other two tornadoes both touched down in different parts of Boone County.