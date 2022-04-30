EF-0 Tornadoes Touched Down in Oak Brook and Rockford Area, National Weather Service Says

An EF-0 tornado with peak wind speeds of 75 miles per hour touched down in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook Saturday as severe thunderstorms moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service.

In a tweet, the NWS said it confirmed a brief tornado occurred based on information from local government officials, weather spotters and radar data.

The tornado ranked as an EF-0, the lowest level on the six-tier Enhanced Fujita scale. Traveling approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards, it snapped tree branches, uprooted trees and tore the roof off a golf course bathroom.

The tornado initially touched down near the Hilton Hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club before ending in Oak Brook's Central Park approximately three minutes later, according to the NWS.

Severe weather also struck the Rockford area where a second brief tornado occurred, traveling approximately half a mile over the course of one minute. Also ranked an EF-0, it brought winds of 80 miles per hours and caused several trees to be uprooted.

The NWS cautions information provided late Saturday is only preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the events and publication of storm data.