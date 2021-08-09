Tornado Watch Issued for Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana

The Chicago area will face a threat of severe weather on Monday afternoon and into the evening hours, with a tornado watch issued for most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The watch includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

The watch will last until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning has also been issued for parts of Winnebago and Boone counties. That warning will remain in effect until 4:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is possible across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Monday afternoon and into the evening. The main threats will come from damaging winds, which could gust up to 70 miles per hour, and hail, which could be up to a half-dollar size, according to a hazardous weather outlook.

There are limited risks of tornadoes and flooding with the storm system, according to forecast models.

Even after that severe weather moves out of the area, the Chicago area will see a new threat on Tuesday: oppressive heat indices that could easily exceed 100 degrees and could approach 110 in some locations.

Areas to the south and west of the Chicago metropolitan area will likely see the highest heat indices, prompting a heat advisory from the National Weather Service for all of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.