Tornado That Hit Naperville, Woodridge Was 600 Yards Wide, Packed 140 MPH Winds, NWS Says

The National Weather Service says that an EF-3 tornado that struck several Chicago suburbs, including Naperville and Woodridge, packed winds of 140 miles per hour and damaged more than 200 homes in the 20 minutes that it was on the ground.

According to a preliminary storm report, published on Tuesday, the NWS says that the twister touched down at approximately 11:05 p.m. Sunday, and impacted Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, Burr Ridge and Willow Springs before lifting back into the clouds approximately 20 minutes later.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The tornado’s total path ran for more than 16 miles, according to the weather service, and damaged approximately 230 homes in Naperville and Woodridge.

The most significant damage was reported near Princeton Circle in Naperville, where a house completely collapsed and other homes sustained significant damage to roofs and walls.

Massive storms and at least one “confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado” tore through suburban Chicago late Sunday night, causing massive damage in Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and more.

The tornado reached a maximum width of 600 yards, according to the damage assessment conducted by NWS. It also crossed Interstate 355 and Interstate 55 before dissipating, according to officials.

Remarkably, the tornado did not cause any loss of life despite traveling through several heavily populated areas, with 11 injuries reported in Naperville and Woodridge.