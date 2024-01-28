Sunday marks big milestone in march toward spring in Chicago area

Sunday may feel like a fairly normal winter day, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s, but the truth is that the Chicago area hit a noteworthy milestone in its march toward spring.

According to the website “Time and Date,” Sunday marks the first time this calendar year that Chicago will see a sunset occurring after 5 p.m.

What’s more, it’s the first time in nearly three months that the city has seen a sunset occurring after 5 p.m., with the last one occurring on the final day of daylight saving time on Nov. 4, 2023.

As we move toward warmer weather, we’ll continue to hit milestones, with another one coming on Thursday. That date will mark the first time since Nov. 10, 2023 that the city of Chicago will record more than 10 hours of daylight, according to the website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

By the end of February, Chicago will be observing sunsets at 5:40 p.m., and will be seeing more than 11 hours of daylight each day.

Daylight saving time will officially get underway on March 10, while the city will receive more than 12 hours of daylight for the first time on St. Patrick’s Day.

Finally, spring will officially get underway on March 19 in the Northern Hemisphere.