Suburban Chicago Tornado: How to Help Storm Damage Victims

After a radar-confirmed tornado tore through several western Chicago suburbs on Sunday night, a wide variety of organizations and companies are offering services to residents impacted by the storms.

Officials in several communities, including Naperville and Woodridge, are also offering residents resources to use as clean-up from the storm continues.

We will continue to update this list in the coming days, but here is a list of companies and organizations offering assistance to residents in need:

City of Naperville

-City officials are seeking volunteers to help with clean-up efforts in the community. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call 630-305-5340 and to leave a message, if necessary.

-Monetary donations to help residents impacted by the storm can be made through the Red Cross’ website, according to officials. Those officials are working to determine what assistance is most needed from the organization, according to a press release.

-Residents can donate bottled water in-person at the Naperville Municipal Center, located at 400 South Eagle Street.

-Residents who want to report damage to trees on public ways are encouraged to do so at the city’s storm damage website. Any trees damaged on public property can be moved to the curb for pickup, officials said.

Illinois Red Cross

-The Illinois Red Cross is assisting victims of Sunday’s storms, and residents interested in donating funds to the effort can do so on the organization’s website.

-The Red cross has also opened an overnight shelter for storm damage victims. It is located at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School, 7200 Janes Avenue in Woodridge.

Anyone impacted by the storm is encouraged to call the Red Cross at 1-877-597-0747.

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services

-The Salvation Army deployed a pair of EDS vehicles to Naperville, Woodridge and Darien, offering bottled water and snacks to residents and first responders. Staff and volunteers are also able to provide “emotional and spiritual support to homeowners” if requested.

The response team will remain ready to deploy to other areas if need be. More information can be found on the organization’s website.

West Suburban Community Pantry

-The food bank is offering assistance to residents in Naperville, Woodridge and Lisle who were impacted by the tornado.

-The food bank is offering assistance to residents in Naperville, Woodridge and Lisle who were impacted by the tornado.

Expanded service hours at the facility, located at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Unit 118. Anyone needing assistance, including with shelter, clothing or other support, can call 630-512-9921, Extension 0, and can receive referral to other community resources if required.

Residents are being asked to donate shelf-stable foods and other supplies. Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Monetary donations can be made on the organization’s website.