Road Closures Reported in Woodridge, Other Chicago Suburbs Due to Storm Damage

Roadways in several Chicago area communities have been rendered impassable by damage left behind by a string of severe thunderstorms, including one that likely spawned a tornado in the western suburbs Sunday night.

According to Total Traffic, several major streets are closed in suburban Woodridge after a tornado likely touched down around 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to Woodridge police, residents are being asked to avoid areas near Janes Avenue, Woodridge Drive and Woodward Avenue because of heavy storm damage and first responder activity:

There was a confirmed tornado touch down in the @VilofWoodridge. Please stay home and avoid the areas of Janes Avenue, Woodridge Drive, and Woodward Avenue. Those streets may be impassable due to debris and first responder activity. Thank you. — Woodridge PD (@WoodridgePolice) June 21, 2021

In Naperville, the probable tornado caused a structure collapse in the area of Ranchview Drive and Princeton Circle, and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

The Stevenson Expressway between Kedzie and Pulaski Road is dealing with major flooding issues, which are causing stop-and-go traffic on the roadway.

Flooding has also caused the three left lanes of the outbound Kennedy near the Hubbard Street Tunnel to become impassable. Only the right lane is currently usable.

In suburban Darien, Lemont Road is closed in both directions between 83rd Street and 75th Street due to storm damage and a reported fire.

In Burr Ridge, collapsed power lines have stopped traffic on County Line Road between 87th and 83rd Streets, according to officials.

A series of violent thunderstorms ripped through the area, packing gusty winds and heavy downpours. Some locations reported as much as three inches of rain in just one hour, with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour confirmed by weather spotters.