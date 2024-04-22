Strong thunderstorms, rainy weekend in Chicago forecast this week

Warmer temperatures are expected in the Chicago area for most of this week, but along with that upswing will come a consistent chance for showers and even thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Tuesday will see the first real threat of showers and storms, but overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning could also see a chance of rain across the area.

Thunderstorms could fire along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line during those overnight hours, with more widespread rain expected during the morning.

As the afternoon and evening move along, stronger thunderstorms could develop, especially near the city of Chicago, with downpours and gusty winds possible.

Behind those storms will come cooler temperatures, leading to a possibility of overnight frost into Wednesday morning.

The next big chance of rain will likely arrive heading into Friday, with showers and thunderstorms possible each day through Sunday. Highs will climb back into the 70s by Saturday and Sunday, and even after the system pushes through, highs are expected to stay in the upper-60s by Monday.

