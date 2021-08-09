Storms to Bring Threat of 70 MPH Winds, Hail, Isolated Tornadoes to Chicago Area

Severe weather is possible across the Chicago area Monday, some of which could become severe and bring the threat of isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flooding to parts of the area.

A tornado watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area Monday afternoon until 10 p.m., including most of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

After scattered storms developed in the morning hours for some locations, bringing flooding concerns to several northern suburbs, another band of storms is expected to form later in the afternoon and evening hours, sliding from north to south across the metro area, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Some of these storms could become strong to severe, with isolated tornadoes, wind gusts of up to 70 mph, half dollar-sized hail, heavy rain and flooding all possible.

The biggest threat for severe storms will likely take place between 4 and 8 p.m. Monday.

The entire Chicago area is under a slight risk category for severe storms.

Any strong to severe storms that do develop are expected to move out around midnight, leaving behind rain and flooding risks.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Andy Avalos urged residents to "stay weather aware today" and reminded people to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts, such as the NBC Chicago app.

The chance for periodic thunderstorms will continue through at least Thursday, bringing another threat of severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temperature highs are expected to reach in the 80s Monday and rise into the 90s for much of the week, but humid conditions will lift heat indices over 100 for many areas, with levels near 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon.