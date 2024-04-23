Storm timing: What to expect and when as storms with hail, damaging winds head to Chicago area

Showers and storms moving into the Chicago area Tuesday could turn strong or severe, the NBC 5 Storm Team said.

Tuesday morning, rain was falling across Chicago's southern counties, including LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee in Illinois, and Newton and Jasper Counties in Northwest Indiana, Chicago's weather radar showed. Those showers were expected to continue through 12 p.m., NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said, with a few storms possible.

According to Roman, showers and storms were expected to become more widespread around 3 p.m., developing from the north and moving southeast.

Some of those storms could be on the strong side, Roman said.

According to the National Weather Service a "marginal" risk of severe weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms was expected to hover over the area between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"Threats that we will see with any storm later today would be gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours," Roman said.

There is a level 1 out of 5 threat for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon, mainly between 3 and 8 pm north of I-80. Hail to about 1 inch diameter and strong to locally damaging wind gusts are the main threats with the strongest storms. #ILWX #INWX pic.twitter.com/5zd8bDDK45 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 23, 2024

In a tweet, the NWS noted that "a brief tornado can't be ruled out."

While temperatures Tuesday will remain mostly mild with highs in the 60s, the cold front passing through was expected to bring a dip in the mercury Wednesday, with temperatures dropping into the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday were expected to remain dry, with the potential for patchy frost to develop early Thursday. Temperatures through the end of the week were predicted to bump back up, Roman said, with highs back in the 60s.

More rain chances arrive Friday, with scattered showers expected to last through Monday, Roman said.