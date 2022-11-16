Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.

The warning will last through 10 a.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Central on Thursday morning.

According to the warning, between 2-to-6 inches of additional lake-effect snow could fall on the area over that time, causing slippery road conditions and significantly reduced visibility during the evening commute Wednesday and into the morning on Thursday.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The northeastern portion of Porter County is also under a winter weather advisory because of the snow, according to officials.

Residents are urged to postpone travel if at all possible during the storm. If travel is necessary, motorists are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles.

After the winter storm clears out of the region, temperatures are expected to drop for the remainder of the week, with highs falling into the low-to-mid 20s through most of the region.