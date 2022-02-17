Chicago Snowfall Totals: The Latest Snow Accumulation Reports From Across the Area

Snowfall totals are beginning to come in from around the state of Illinois, with several communities already seeing four or more inches of snow accumulation in a matter of hours.
According to the National Weather Service, more than five inches of snow have already fallen in Bradley, located in Kankakee County.
The city of Kankakee has already reported more than four inches of snow in just over four hours, while Bourbonnais has reported four inches of accumulation.
In Plainfield, only 2.4 inches of snow have fallen, but 1.4 inches fell within the span of an hour during the afternoon, officials said.
Here are the most up-to-date snowfall totals:
Cook County:
Chicago (Midway Airport) - 3.4 inches
Chicago (O'Hare Airport) - 2.8 inches
Elk Grove Village – 3.2 inches
Oak Lawn – 1.8 inches
Roselle – 3.5 inches
DeKalb County:
Somonauk – 4.3 inches
DuPage County:
West Chicago – 1 inch
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill - 2.3 inches
Kane County:
Aurora - 3 inches
Batavia – 3.1 inches
St. Charles – 2.5 inches
Kankakee County:
Bourbonnais – 4 inches
Bradley – 5.2 inches
Kankakee – 4.2 inches
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 4 inches
Will County:
Joliet - 3.6 inches
Mokena - 3.5 inches
Peotone – 3.3 inches
Plainfield – 2.4 inches
Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 3.7 inches
Indiana:
Porter County:
Valparaiso – 3.3 inches