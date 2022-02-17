Snowfall Totals

Chicago Snowfall Totals: The Latest Snow Accumulation Reports From Across the Area

Snowfall totals are beginning to come in from around the state of Illinois, with several communities already seeing four or more inches of snow accumulation in a matter of hours.

According to the National Weather Service, more than five inches of snow have already fallen in Bradley, located in Kankakee County.

The city of Kankakee has already reported more than four inches of snow in just over four hours, while Bourbonnais has reported four inches of accumulation.

In Plainfield, only 2.4 inches of snow have fallen, but 1.4 inches fell within the span of an hour during the afternoon, officials said.

Here are the most up-to-date snowfall totals:

Cook County:

Chicago (Midway Airport) - 3.4 inches

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Central Illinois Pileup 1 hour ago

Massive Pileup, Involving Approximately 100 Vehicles, Reported in Central Illinois Amid Whiteout Conditions

Lurie Children's Hospital 2 hours ago

Study: Where Kids Live Linked to Possible Delay in Surgical Care

Chicago (O'Hare Airport) - 2.8 inches

Elk Grove Village – 3.2 inches

Oak Lawn – 1.8 inches

Roselle – 3.5 inches

DeKalb County:

Somonauk – 4.3 inches

DuPage County:

West Chicago – 1 inch

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill - 2.3 inches

Kane County:

Aurora - 3 inches

Batavia – 3.1 inches

St. Charles – 2.5 inches

Kankakee County:

Bourbonnais – 4 inches

Bradley – 5.2 inches

Kankakee – 4.2 inches

Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 4 inches

Will County:

Joliet - 3.6 inches

Mokena - 3.5 inches

Peotone – 3.3 inches

Plainfield – 2.4 inches

Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 3.7 inches

Indiana:

Porter County:

Valparaiso – 3.3 inches

This article tagged under:

Snowfall TotalsChicago winter stormChicago Snowfall Totals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us