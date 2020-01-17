Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

Mother nature brought snow to the Chicago area Friday evening, creating major delays for rush hour commuters and causing a mess on many roads.

As of 8 p.m., several communities saw around two inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are snowfall totals from across the region:

Cook County

Arlington Heights – 2 inches

Lakeview – 2 inches

Morton Grove – 2.2 inches

Schaumburg – 2 inches

DeKalb County

DeKalb – 2.1 inches

Grundy County

Carbon Hill – 1.8 inches

Grundy County

Carbon Hill – 1.8 inches

Kane County