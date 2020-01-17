Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

Mother nature brought snow to the Chicago area Friday evening, creating major delays for rush hour commuters and causing a mess on many roads.
As of 8 p.m., several communities saw around two inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are snowfall totals from across the region:
Cook County
- Arlington Heights – 2 inches
- Lakeview – 2 inches
- Morton Grove – 2.2 inches
- Schaumburg – 2 inches
DeKalb County
- DeKalb – 2.1 inches
- Grundy County
- Carbon Hill – 1.8 inches
Grundy County
- Carbon Hill – 1.8 inches
Kane County
- Batavia – 1.6 inches