Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

As of 8 p.m. Friday, several communities saw around two inches of snow

Mother nature brought snow to the Chicago area Friday evening, creating major delays for rush hour commuters and causing a mess on many roads.

As of 8 p.m., several communities saw around two inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are snowfall totals from across the region:

Cook County

  • Arlington Heights – 2 inches
  • Lakeview – 2 inches
  • Morton Grove – 2.2 inches
  • Schaumburg – 2 inches

DeKalb County

  • DeKalb – 2.1 inches
Grundy County

  • Carbon Hill – 1.8 inches

Kane County

  • Batavia – 1.6 inches

