Smoke From West Coast Wildfires Continues to Make for Hazy Chicago-Area Skies

Smoke from West Coast wildfires continued to bring "milky white" or even gray haze to Chicago-area skies Tuesday, according to Storm Team 5 meteorologists.

The cloudy-like conditions are actually due to smoke traveling east from wildfires on the West Coast. And that could continue into this week.

FORECAST TODAY --> Hazy sunshine again this afternoon from the smoke of the western wildfires. Dry and pleasant - temperatures in the mid 70s - low 80s@NBCChicago pic.twitter.com/bqgD0Ynqz1 — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) September 15, 2020

The National Weather Service reported smoke from the western U.S. fires first traveled toward northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday but conditions would remain hazy through Monday as well. The NWS reported "though smoke in the atmosphere's upper-levels from wildfires in the western U.S. will keep the sky hazy into mid-week."

The flames up and down the West Coast have destroyed neighborhoods, leaving nothing but charred rubble and burned-out cars, forced tens of thousands to flee and cast a shroud of smoke that has given Seattle, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, some of the worst air quality in the world.

At least 10 people have been killed in the past week throughout Oregon. Officials have said more people are missing from other fires, and the number of fatalities is likely to rise, though they have not said how high the toll could go as they search. In California, 24 people have died, and one in Washington state. Thousands of homes and other buildings have burned.