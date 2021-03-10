Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Overnight and Into Morning Commute

There is a possibility you could be woken up by a thunderclap or two in the overnight hours, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area late Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

According to current forecast models, gusty winds, which hammered the area throughout the day Wednesday, are expected to continue through the evening hours. Some gusts in excess of 45 miles per hour have been recorded, including gusts of 47 miles per hour at O’Hare and Midway in Chicago.

In the late evening and into the morning, shows are expected to begin moving through the region, and thunderstorms could develop as well. A handful of the storms could pack wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, and small hail is also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms will remain possible in the morning hours, especially south of Interstate 88. Areas south of Interstate 80 could see thunderstorms even into the afternoon, as a squall line is expected to fire up during the day.

Brant Miller

Locally heavy rainfall is expected throughout the region, especially in areas to the south. Localized flooding is possible depending on where the storms develop, according to forecasters.

After that weather system moves through the region, winds will slowly begin to shift direction, eventually blowing from Lake Michigan. That will cause temperatures to fall considerably heading into the weekend, with high temps dropping back into the 40s after being up near 70 degrees for several days.

