Severe weather, with hail and gusty winds, possible for Chicago area Friday

The Chicago area could potentially see some severe weather on Friday, with gusty winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado possible.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the western and northern suburbs of Chicago are currently at a “slight” risk of severe weather, the second of five classification categories the SPC uses.

That includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties, according to forecast maps.

Other parts of the area, including Cook, Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, will be at a “marginal” risk of severe weather. Most of northern Indiana, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, are also in that category.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Forecast models from the NBC 5 Storm Team currently are calling for multiple chances of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with the morning wave potentially impacting commutes.

The afternoon wave is where severe weather could develop, and that could bring a range of threats to the region. That would include large and damaging hail, damaging wind gusts, and even the possibility of isolated tornadoes as the weather pushes through the region.

For the latest updates, stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team, and download the NBC Chicago app to get the latest weather alerts and information.