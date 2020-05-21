Pritzker Activates National Guard to Help Prepare for Flooding in Illinois

With more rain and potential flooding in store, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated dozens of Illinois National Guard soldiers to help with the state's response.

As of Thursday, four Illinois counties have declared local disasters for flooding. Pritzker also issued a state disaster proclamation for Grundy, Pike, Scott and Morgan counties.

"The declaration will ensure state support to communities that are shoring up local levees to protect communities from rising river levels," the governor's office said in a release.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has also initiated sandbagging operations to help communities along the Illinois River.

“I have directed all agencies in my administration to doing everything possible to help local communities prepare for and respond to the potential flood risks presented in the current forecast,” Pritzker said in a statement. “COVID-19 has altered every facet of our lives, and that includes how we respond to emergencies or disasters. Our public safety agencies are working together to provide guidelines that limit potential exposures and keep everyone safe.”

Pritzker said the 60 National Guard soldiers being activated to assist in the response will be tested for coronavirus before being deployed to the communities.

Heavy rain and storms brought flooding to the Chicago area and parts of Illinois last weekend and more rain is in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend.

With temperatures rising into the 70s and 80s, there is a chance for scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday and a good possibility for more showers and storms on Memorial Day in the Chicago area.