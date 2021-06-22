NWS Confirms 3rd Tornado Touched Down in Indiana During Severe Weather Outbreak

The National Weather Service has confirmed that this weekend’s storm system spawned a third tornado, this one touching down in Porter County early Monday morning.

According to the weather service, a damage survey, along with information relayed by the Porter County Emergency Management Agency, indicates that an EF-0 tornado touched down between Hobart and South Haven at approximately 12:11 a.m.

Officials say that they observed straight-line wind damage on the path between the two communities, with mostly tree damage reported.

A small outbuilding at Robbinhurst Golf Club was heavily damaged, marking the only major structure damage associated with the tornado.

Damage was especially concentrated in a localized area that stretched from the east of North State Road 149 and north of West County Road 875 North, according to officials. A large tree was uprooted along the storm’s path, and several residences suffered minor shingle damage.

The tornado continued to track to the northeast, producing sporadic damage to trees before dissipating near North Meridian Road.

An EF-0 tornado is the weakest classification of tornadoes on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with three-second wind gust bursts of 65-to-85 miles per hour. The National Weather Service did not establish estimated wind speeds with the storm.

The tornado was one of three to impact the NBC 5 viewing area on Sunday and into Monday. An EF-3 tornado struck Naperville and Woodridge, traveling 16 miles before dissipating and causing damage to more than 200 homes. Another EF-0 tornado touched down near Plainfield, causing tree damage, according to officials.