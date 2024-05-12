Mother's Day forecast calls for sunshine and warm temps, but cool down looms

Moms in the Chicago area are going to get quite a treat for Mother’s Day Sunday, with pleasant temperatures and plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

According to forecast models, winds will shift out of the southwest on Sunday, bringing back warm temperatures throughout the day as highs climb into the low-80s.

There is a chance of an isolated shower or even thunderstorm possible, especially in areas north of Interstate 88 according to the National Weather Service, but for the most part the area will be dry for Sunday and into Monday morning.

Those hoping to catch the Northern Lights may again get the opportunity to do so Sunday night, as particles from a series of coronal mass ejections continue to make their way to Earth. The auroras were not visible in the Chicago area Saturday night, but with the continuing geomagnetic storm there is at least a chance of visibility, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Low temperatures won’t drop much overnight, falling into the 60s, and temperatures will once again be pleasant on Monday, with highs in the 80s. A chance of rain will slowly start to creep into the forecast in the late evening hours, but more widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop overnight into Tuesday morning, according to forecast models.

The expectation is none of the thunderstorms will reach severe limits, but heavy rain will still be possible at times, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The big news from that system will come in the form of significantly cooler temperatures, with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees across the area on Tuesday. Those readings will start to warm by Wednesday, finally getting back into the 70s by the following weekend.

