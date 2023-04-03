More Tornadoes Confirmed Across Chicago Area in Wake of Friday's Storms: NWS

At least 16 confirmed tornadoes touched down across northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana, including several in the Chicago area Friday, according to the latest results from the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that while damage surveys are ongoing, touch downs were confirmed in areas like Lombard, Addison, , Aurora, Plainfield and more.

Good morning! Here’s a look at where we stand with damage surveys from the March 31 severe weather event. A total of 16 tornadoes have been confirmed in our forecast area so far, and damage surveys will continue in various locations today. More info here: https://t.co/Fq8BLikdVJ. pic.twitter.com/8551L89gu3 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 3, 2023

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration for Boone County on Saturday, along with DuPage County after a tornado damaged structures in the village of Addison.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Crawford County was also covered by the proclamation after three people died when a house collapsed during Friday’s storms, as well as Sangamon and Marion counties.

DuPage County also issued a disaster proclamation on Monday.

“Issuing a disaster declaration allows county residents impacted by the storm to seek any state or federal resources that may become available to assist in their recovery efforts,” DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to help anyone who may have been affected by this storm.”

Just outside the Chicago area, in Belvidere, a tornado caused a roof collapse at a music venue, killing one person and injuring at least 48 others.

An EF-1 tornado hit the Apollo Theater during a concert, according to officials, with the roof collapse leading to the death of 50-year-old Frederick Forest Livingston, Jr.

A chaotic scene erupted late Friday night at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere when a tornado caused the roof to collapse, killing one person and injuring 48 others. NBC 5’s Vi Nguyen reports.

Pritzker says he is seeking federal assistance for those communities impacted, saying that they “face a long road to recovery” after the devastation wrought by the storms.

“The people of Illinois know that when others are hurting, they will show up for each other, to help to alleviate the suffering,” he said. “As your governor, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.”

As communities clean up, another round of severe weather could potentially be looming Tuesday.

The following tornadoes, listed below with their measurements on the EF scale, had been confirmed as of late Sunday: