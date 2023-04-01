Gov. Pritzker Issues Disaster Proclamation for Illinois Counties Hit Hardest by Tornadoes, Storms

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for several Illinois counties that sustained tornado damage Friday, allowing the impacted communities to more easily access state resources.

The proclamation, which took effect Saturday, covers five counties, including DuPage County, which saw multiple structures damaged in the village of Addison, according to the governor's office.

Also included are Boone County, where one person died and 48 others were injured when a roof collapsed at a theatre as a tornado ripped through and Crawford County, where three people died when a house collapsed, authorities said. Additionally, around 30 others structures were damaged in the aforementioned counties. The proclamation also covers Sangamon County in central Illinois and Marion County in southern Illinois.

The disaster proclamation will support local government response and recovery operations wherever necessary, Pritzker's office said in a news release. The proclamation may be updated to include additional counties.

Damage assessments were taking place Saturday - one day after severe storms and multiple tornadoes hit different portions of the state, destroying buildings, toppling trees and downing power lines.