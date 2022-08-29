More Storms, Some Severe, Could Develop in Chicago's South Suburbs Monday Evening

After a series of severe thunderstorms caused extensive wind damage across the Chicago area on Monday afternoon, more storms could potentially develop in areas south and east of the city this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, additional sunshine and the persistent muggy weather could provide fuel for another round of storms that could develop ahead of a cold front that is expected to sweep through the area this evening and into the overnight hours.

NWS officials say they are “growing more confident” that storms could develop, especially in areas along and south of Interstate 80, and if those storms do emerge, forecasters say that it is “likely” that severe weather would occur.

If storms do develop, then the main threats would be localized damaging winds and hail, along with flash flooding in areas that already received heavy rain earlier Monday.

Once the front passes through the area, significantly cooler temperatures and pleasant conditions are expected for the remainder of the week, with highs reaching the 70s through at least the weekend, according to extended forecast models.