Memorial Day Weekend Weather: Warmer Temps Bring Chance for Storms

There's good news and bad news in the Memorial Day weekend forecast for the Chicago area.

The good news is temperatures will likely rise into the 70s and 80s for much of the long holiday weekend.

But with those warm temps comes the chance for storms, some of which could become severe.

Saturday morning could see a stray shower or two but will likely be dry and warm with temps in the mid- to upper-70s for most of the day ahead of a round of potentially severe storms.

A center of low pressure out of The Plains will work its way toward Chicago, possibly reaching the area by Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service notes there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding the system, but severe weather is possible if the atmosphere destabilizes enough.

Much of the area remains under a marginal risk for severe weather heading into the evening hours as the storms threaten to bring damaging winds, heavy rains, large hail and possibly even and isolated tornado.

Much of the Chicago area suffered heavy rains that led to flooding last weekend and with area rivers already high the weekend storms could bring additional flooded to drenched areas.

Sunday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and more humid as temperatures rise into the 80s. Isolated showers and storms will again be possible in the afternoon or evening hours, a trend that will continue through Memorial Day.

As of Friday, the holiday looks to be mostly cloudy with highs once again reaching into the 80s but another chance for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

This is a developing forecast from the NBC 5 Storm Team. Check for updates here as the situation unfolds.