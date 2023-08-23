The hottest temperatures and highest heat indices the Chicago area will see this year have nearly arrived.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, an excessive heat warning for all of northeastern Illinois and much of northwest Indiana will go into effect, with the National Weather Service warning of "dangerously hot conditions" and heat index values of between 105 and 115 degrees.

Th excessive heat warning will remain in effect for all areas until 8 p.m. Thursday, the NWS said.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, a high temperature Wednesday of 98 degrees is expected, though it might tick up even higher in some parts.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I would not be surprised if some areas did hit 100 degrees later today," Roman said, adding that temperatures Wednesday are also expected to break record of 97 degrees set in 1947.

According to Roman, the highest temperatures and heat indices are expected to hit Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s "even along the lakefront."

[5:37 AM 8/23] A period of dangerous heat and humidity arrives today. Peak heat indices will be in the 105 to 115 degree range both today and tomorrow. Some potential for a cold front to arrive Thu. PM across NE IL which could reduce the duration of heat a bit lakeside. pic.twitter.com/PeEwW0Mr7F — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 23, 2023

"It's going to get downright brutal later this afternoon," Roman added, as forecast models showed a dewpoint temperature of 80 degrees aby 1 p.m. Wednesday.

And according to the NWS, the heat won't budge much after that. "The magnitude of anticipated heat, combined with oppressively warmth at night will lead to hazardous conditions, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions," the NWS warned. "Heat indices will likely remain above 90 degrees across Chicago through very late tonight, offering limited relief."

According to forecast models, Wednesday afternoon also carries a low chance for a storm or shower, but most areas are expected to remain dry.

Thursday, temperatures again are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 90s, with another predicted high of 98 degrees, Roman said. Heat indices Thursday are still likely to remain high, with "feels-like" temperatures of between 105 and 110 degrees.

Thursday afternoon and evening could also see a chance for showers and storms, with some on the strong side. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the chance of storms Thursday turning severe currently remains "marginal."