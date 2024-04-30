‘Isolated corridors' of strong winds possible overnight in Chicago area

The Chicago area is likely going to escape the brunt of a system bringing strong-to-severe thunderstorms to the Great Plains on Tuesday, but pockets of gusty winds could cause tree damage, according to the National Weather Service.

That system has already sparked tornado watches in parts of Iowa and Missouri, with gusty winds and heavy rain also possible with those storms as they push toward the southeast.

As the midnight hour approaches, that system is expected to approach the Chicago area, but the storms are expected to dissipate, leaving only a chance for scattered showers if any precipitation does fall.

The threat of wind will still be present however, with wind gusts of 30-to-40 miles per hour possible overnight, according to NWS officials. “Isolated corridors” of high winds could also occur, with some gusts even exceeding 50 miles per hour.

Wind gusts of that speed have the potential to cause damage to trees and to power lines, with officials warning residents to be wary of the changing conditions between midnight and 4 a.m.

Breezy conditions are expected to persist in the area for several days, but conditions are expected to remain mostly dry on Wednesday and for most of Thursday, with several chances of rain impacting the area as the weekend approaches.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.