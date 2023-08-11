Illinois radar: track rain and storms across the Chicago area Friday

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Two rounds of rain and storms are possible in the Chicago area Friday, one of which could bring severe conditions to some locations.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is currently at a “slight” risk of severe weather, the second of five classification categories the SPC uses.

"While damaging winds and hail are the primary threats an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out," according to the National Weather Service.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.