Rain and storms are possible Friday morning ahead of what will likely be a mostly dry afternoon, but another round of weather could bring the chance for severe conditions later in the day for parts of the Chicago area.

A line of storms heading toward the Chicago area from Iowa could bring a few showers and maybe some storms to the region after 8 a.m. Friday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Heavy downpours, lightning and some gusty winds up to 35 mph are possible with this system.

After that, conditions look to dry up, with partly sunny skies expected through much of the day.

But later in the evening, another round of weather is possible, bringing the threat of potentially severe conditions, should storms develop.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the bigger threat will move in after 10 p.m. and continue through Friday evening and overnight.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the Chicago area is currently at a “slight” risk of severe weather, the second of five classification categories the SPC uses.

"While damaging winds and hail are the primary threats an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out," according to the National Weather Service.

Two rounds of storms are expected today. The highest chance for severe weather is in the late evening and overnight hours, but there is a chance for storms to develop earlier. The main threats are damaging winds and heavy rain. Stay up to date on the forecast! #INwx #ILwx pic.twitter.com/SnWxHXZvMG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 11, 2023

