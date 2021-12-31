How to Prep Your Vehicle For Weekend Storm Taking Aim at Chicago Area

A winter storm expected to drop several inches of snow on the Chicago area this weekend, creating hazardous, slippery road conditions, has Illinois officials encouraging drivers to stay off the roads.

But if you must travel, there are a few ways to prep your vehicle.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said more than 1,800 trucks and equipment will be deployed statewide to treat roads and respond to weather emergencies. Drivers are asked to slow down and increase driving distance if they encounter a plow or maintenance vehicle.

For those who cannot avoid travel this weekend, IDOT recommends the following for during your trip and before you hit the road:

• Take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.

• Make sure your gas tank is full.

• Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle.

• Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

• Carry a cellphone and dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.

• Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency situation.

• If you are involved in a crash or break down, remain inside your vehicle, which is your safest form of shelter. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.

• Always wear a seat belt, whether you’re sitting in the front seat or back seat. It’s the law.

IDOT expects the weekend winter storm will "create hazardous conditions across the state," including extremely slick conditions and poor visibility.

"IDOT crews will be out on the roads but conditions could still be extremely hazardous, so we encourage motorists to ask themselves if they really need to make the trip," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a statement. "If you do have to travel, remember that the bitter cold and wind reduces the effectiveness of the materials we use to treat snow and ice. There will be lengthy travel times so make sure to prepare your vehicle in the event you are stranded."

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday for Cook, Lake, DuPage, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle and Lee counties through midnight. A winter storm watch was previously issued for the Chicago area from 6 a.m. Saturday until Sunday morning.

Forecasters say that steady, blowing snow will be the primary threat from the storm, causing dangerous travel conditions throughout the area.

Snow accumulations will vary widely depending on the track of the storm, but forecasters say that accumulations of greater than six inches are possible, along with northeasterly winds gusting in excess of 35 miles per hour.

Travel will be difficult at times during the storm, with blowing snow expected to dramatically reduce visibility in open areas.

Forecasters say that the steadiest snow rates will likely occur from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday.

IDOT provides regular updates on statewide road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.