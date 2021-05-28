High Waves Close Part of Chicago Lakefront Trail

Chicago's Lakefront Trail from Ohio to Oak was closed Friday morning because of high waves on Lake Michigan, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications announced.

A Beach Hazards Alert is in effect Friday for the shores of Lake and Cook counties and for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana. Large waves, strong rip currents and cold water create dangerous conditions, experts said, warning people to stay out of Lake Michigan.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Showers on Friday will end early before leaving behind between a half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Clouds are expected to gradually clear overnight from the northwest to southeast. Friday temperatures range from the low- to mid-40s in most locations but near 50 degrees in northwest Indiana.

Saturday looks mostly sunny, breezy and chilly across a majority of the area with clouds departing through the morning. Conditions remain cool for the season in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s inland and low to mid 50s along the lakefront.

Sunday warms up a bit with partly sunny conditions and a lighter lake breeze. Highs are between 65 and 70 degrees inland and low 60s along the lakefront.

Memorial Day looks partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the low- to mid-70s inland, but slightly cooler near the lake.