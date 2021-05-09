Here are the Latest Rainfall Totals From the Chicago Area

Most of the Chicago area has been experiencing drought conditions in recent months, but the pendulum swung in the opposite direction Sunday, as more than two inches of rain fell across large swaths of the region.
Some of the highest rainfall totals were reported in Will County, where 2.57 inches of rain fell in suburban Plainfield, according to the National Weather Service. Mokena saw nearly two and a half inches of rain on Saturday and into Sunday, while Joliet recorded 2.26 inches of rainfall.
Several locations in Kankakee and LaSalle counties also saw more than two inches of rain, including the 2.4 inches of rain that fell in Grant Park and the 2.2 inches that fell in Marseilles, according to the NWS data.
Local
Northwest Indiana wasn’t immune from rain either, as nearly two and a half inches of rain in locations like Hobart and Munster, according to officials. Hebron, located in Porter County, also reported 2.45 inches of rain.
Some of those totals could climb even higher, with rain continuing to fall into the early afternoon hours, but here are the latest totals from around the region:
Cook County:
Alsip – 1.38 inches
Blue Island – 1.02 inches
Bridgeview – 1.11 inches
Burbank – 1.11 inches
Calumet City – 1.34 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 0.83 inches
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 0.16 inches
Chicago Heights – 1.6 inches
Chicago Ridge – 1.39 inches
Countryside – 1.12 inches
Crestwood – 1.46 inches
Evergreen Park – 1.31 inches
Flossmoor – 2.44 inches
Glenwood – 2.37 inches
Harvey – 1.32 inches
Hazel Crest – 2.09 inches
Homewood – 2.02 inches
Indian Head Park – 1.01 inches
Lansing Airport – 1.96 inches
Lemont – 1.59 inches
Matteson – 2.12 inches
Midlothian – 2 inches
Oak Forest – 1.89 inches
Oak Lawn – 1.75 inches
Orland Park – 1.85 inches
Palos Heights – 1.23 inches
Palos Park – 1.7 inches
Park Forest – 2.37 inches
Sauk Village – 1.69 inches
South Holland – 1.89 inches
Tinley Park – 1.89 inches
DeKalb County:
Earlville – 1.48 inches
Malta – 1.05 inches
Sandwich – 1.69 inches
Somonauk – 1.37 inches
DuPage County:
Aurora – 1.5 inches
Bolingbrook – 1.55 inches
Clarendon Hills – 1.11 inches
Darien – 1.42 inches
Lisle – 1.02 inches
Naperville – 1.59 inches
Warrenville – 1.19 inches
Woodridge – 1.26 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill – 2.14 inches
Channahon – 2.34 inches
Coal City – 1.89 inches
Minooka – 2.26 inches
Morris – 2.02 inches
Kane County:
Aurora – 1.46 inches
Batavia – 1.07 inches
Geneva – 1 inch
North Aurora – 1.36 inches
Sugar Grove – 1.34 inches
Kankakee County:
Bonfield – 2.06 inches
Bourbonnais – 1.96 inches
Chebanse – 1.42 inches
Grant Park – 2.4 inches
Herscher – 1.62 inches
Kankakee – 2.06 inches
Kankakee Airport – 1.25 inches
St. Anne – 1.6 inches
Union Hill – 2.13 inches
Kendall County:
Oswego – 1.96 inches
Plainfield – 2.13 inches
Plano – 1.58 inches
Yorkville – 1.72 inches
LaSalle County:
La Salle – 2.2 inches
Leonore – 1.6 inches
Marseilles – 2.2 inches
Mendota – 1.57 inches
Ottawa – 2.1 inches
Peru Airport – 1.67 inches
Streator – 2.22 inches
Will County:
Bonfield – 1.98 inches
Channahon – 2 inches
Crete – 2.12 inches
Crystal Lawns – 1.3 inches
Frankfort – 2.02 inches
Homer Glen – 1.94 inches
Joliet – 2.26 inches
Lockport – 2.1 inches
Manhattan – 1.81 inches
Mokena – 2.47 inches
Monee Reservoir – 2.29 inches
New Lenox – 2.22 inches
Peotone – 2.05 inches
Plainfield – 2.57 inches
Romeoville – 1.88 inches
Shorewood – 1.8 inches
University Park – 2.06 inches
Wilmington – 1.59 inches
Indiana
Jasper County:
Collegeville – 1.28 inches
DeMotte – 1.85 inches
Remington – 1.5 inches
Rensselaer – 1.13 inches
Roselawn – 1.7 inches
Stoutsburg – 1.65 inches
Lake County:
Crown Point – 1.89 inches
Dyer – 2.11 inches
Gary – 1.59 inches
Griffith – 2 inches
Hammond – 1.39 inches
Highland – 1.75 inches
Hobart – 2.46 inches
Lake Station – 1.22 inches
Lowell – 1.67 inches
Munster – 2.42 inches
Schererville – 2.19 inches
St. John – 2.17 inches
Newton County:
Foresman – 1.86 inches
Kentland – 1.52 inches
Morocco – 1.25 inches
Mount Ayr – 1.6 inches
Roselawn – 2.3 inches
Porter County:
Beverly Shores – 1.11 inches
Boone Grove – 2.11 inches
Chesterton – 2 inches
Hebron – 2.45 inches
Indiana Dunes – 1.57 inches
Kouts – 2.01 inches
Ogden Dunes – 1.19 inches
Portage – 1.82 inches
Porter – 1.66 inches
Valparaiso – 2.15 inches