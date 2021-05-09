Here are the Latest Rainfall Totals From the Chicago Area

Most of the Chicago area has been experiencing drought conditions in recent months, but the pendulum swung in the opposite direction Sunday, as more than two inches of rain fell across large swaths of the region.

Some of the highest rainfall totals were reported in Will County, where 2.57 inches of rain fell in suburban Plainfield, according to the National Weather Service. Mokena saw nearly two and a half inches of rain on Saturday and into Sunday, while Joliet recorded 2.26 inches of rainfall.

Several locations in Kankakee and LaSalle counties also saw more than two inches of rain, including the 2.4 inches of rain that fell in Grant Park and the 2.2 inches that fell in Marseilles, according to the NWS data.

Northwest Indiana wasn’t immune from rain either, as nearly two and a half inches of rain in locations like Hobart and Munster, according to officials. Hebron, located in Porter County, also reported 2.45 inches of rain.

Some of those totals could climb even higher, with rain continuing to fall into the early afternoon hours, but here are the latest totals from around the region:

Cook County:

Alsip – 1.38 inches

Blue Island – 1.02 inches

Bridgeview – 1.11 inches

Burbank – 1.11 inches

Calumet City – 1.34 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 0.83 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 0.16 inches

Chicago Heights – 1.6 inches

Chicago Ridge – 1.39 inches

Countryside – 1.12 inches

Crestwood – 1.46 inches

Evergreen Park – 1.31 inches

Flossmoor – 2.44 inches

Glenwood – 2.37 inches

Harvey – 1.32 inches

Hazel Crest – 2.09 inches

Homewood – 2.02 inches

Indian Head Park – 1.01 inches

Lansing Airport – 1.96 inches

Lemont – 1.59 inches

Matteson – 2.12 inches

Midlothian – 2 inches

Oak Forest – 1.89 inches

Oak Lawn – 1.75 inches

Orland Park – 1.85 inches

Palos Heights – 1.23 inches

Palos Park – 1.7 inches

Park Forest – 2.37 inches

Sauk Village – 1.69 inches

South Holland – 1.89 inches

Tinley Park – 1.89 inches

DeKalb County:

Earlville – 1.48 inches

Malta – 1.05 inches

Sandwich – 1.69 inches

Somonauk – 1.37 inches

DuPage County:

Aurora – 1.5 inches

Bolingbrook – 1.55 inches

Clarendon Hills – 1.11 inches

Darien – 1.42 inches

Lisle – 1.02 inches

Naperville – 1.59 inches

Warrenville – 1.19 inches

Woodridge – 1.26 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill – 2.14 inches

Channahon – 2.34 inches

Coal City – 1.89 inches

Minooka – 2.26 inches

Morris – 2.02 inches

Kane County:

Aurora – 1.46 inches

Batavia – 1.07 inches

Geneva – 1 inch

North Aurora – 1.36 inches

Sugar Grove – 1.34 inches

Kankakee County:

Bonfield – 2.06 inches

Bourbonnais – 1.96 inches

Chebanse – 1.42 inches

Grant Park – 2.4 inches

Herscher – 1.62 inches

Kankakee – 2.06 inches

Kankakee Airport – 1.25 inches

St. Anne – 1.6 inches

Union Hill – 2.13 inches

Kendall County:

Oswego – 1.96 inches

Plainfield – 2.13 inches

Plano – 1.58 inches

Yorkville – 1.72 inches

LaSalle County:

La Salle – 2.2 inches

Leonore – 1.6 inches

Marseilles – 2.2 inches

Mendota – 1.57 inches

Ottawa – 2.1 inches

Peru Airport – 1.67 inches

Streator – 2.22 inches

Will County:

Bonfield – 1.98 inches

Channahon – 2 inches

Crete – 2.12 inches

Crystal Lawns – 1.3 inches

Frankfort – 2.02 inches

Homer Glen – 1.94 inches

Joliet – 2.26 inches

Lockport – 2.1 inches

Manhattan – 1.81 inches

Mokena – 2.47 inches

Monee Reservoir – 2.29 inches

New Lenox – 2.22 inches

Peotone – 2.05 inches

Plainfield – 2.57 inches

Romeoville – 1.88 inches

Shorewood – 1.8 inches

University Park – 2.06 inches

Wilmington – 1.59 inches

Indiana

Jasper County:

Collegeville – 1.28 inches

DeMotte – 1.85 inches

Remington – 1.5 inches

Rensselaer – 1.13 inches

Roselawn – 1.7 inches

Stoutsburg – 1.65 inches

Lake County:

Crown Point – 1.89 inches

Dyer – 2.11 inches

Gary – 1.59 inches

Griffith – 2 inches

Hammond – 1.39 inches

Highland – 1.75 inches

Hobart – 2.46 inches

Lake Station – 1.22 inches

Lowell – 1.67 inches

Munster – 2.42 inches

Schererville – 2.19 inches

St. John – 2.17 inches

Newton County:

Foresman – 1.86 inches

Kentland – 1.52 inches

Morocco – 1.25 inches

Mount Ayr – 1.6 inches

Roselawn – 2.3 inches

Porter County:

Beverly Shores – 1.11 inches

Boone Grove – 2.11 inches

Chesterton – 2 inches

Hebron – 2.45 inches

Indiana Dunes – 1.57 inches

Kouts – 2.01 inches

Ogden Dunes – 1.19 inches

Portage – 1.82 inches

Porter – 1.66 inches

Valparaiso – 2.15 inches