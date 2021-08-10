Heat Advisory Issued for Wednesday, With Heat Indices Expected to Approach 105 Degrees

After a Tuesday that saw heat indices rise to nearly 110 degrees, Wednesday will bring more of the same to the Chicago area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.

According to officials, that advisory will cover all of north-central and northeast Illinois, along with northwest Indiana. The advisory will take effect at noon Wednesday, and will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

High temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler Wednesday than they were Tuesday, but will still rise into the upper-80s and low-90s in most locations. Coupled with extremely high humidity, those temperatures will lead to heat indices around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

According to forecasters, individuals outside during the day Wednesday could potentially experience heat-related illnesses in fewer than 30 minutes if standing in direct sunlight.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, to stay out of the sun as much as possible, and to check on relatives and neighbors. Residents are also advised to reschedule strenuous outdoor activities to cooler times of the day in the early morning or in the evening, and to wear light and loose-fitting fclothing when possible.

The heat is expected to finally begin to subside on Friday, with high temperatures expected in the low-80s, and Saturday will see more of the same, along with much lower humidity.