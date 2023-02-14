Gusty Winds Expected Overnight, With Winter Storm Watch Looming in McHenry County Later in Week

The overnight hours could potentially see heavy rains and gusty winds in parts of the Chicago area, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg as an unsettled weather pattern arrives for at least a few days.

According to forecast models, rain showers, some heavy at times, could potentially impact the Chicago area in the overnight hours into Wednesday.

Complicating matters are winds that could potentially gust in excess of 50 miles per hour, leading to a wind advisory for all of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

That advisory will continue through Wednesday afternoon, with sustained winds of 20-to-25 miles per hour as a storm system approaches.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Highs will be in the upper-40s on Wednesday, but things are going to continue to remain unsettled as we head into Thursday, with a winter storm watch going into effect in parts of northwestern Illinois, including suburban McHenry County.

According to forecast models, snow could potentially fall in that area, with accumulations of up to six inches possible in some locations.

Due to recent warm temperatures and sunshine, some of the snow may melt as it hits the ground, but heavy snowfall rates could still cause accumulations and travel headaches in the affected area.

Snow could fall in some other areas north of Interstate 88, but south of the Jane Addams Tollway will likely just see rain on Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-30s expected.

As that system moves out, colder temperatures are in the offing for Friday, with below-average highs in the upper-20s expected in the area.

High temperatures will rebound quickly over the weekend, with highs rising back into the 40s by Saturday.