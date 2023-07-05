Gusty winds blow through Chicago area, damaging trees amid severe outbreak

Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds to the Chicago area on Wednesday afternoon, snapping tree limbs and leaving thousands without electricity.

Wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour have been reported across the area, including 60 mph gusts in Claire and in Aurora, according to officials.

More than 6,000 ComEd customers were without power as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, with crews working to restore service.

Here are the latest wind gust reports:

Clare (DeKalb County) – 60 mph

Aurora (Kane County) – 60 mph

Minooka (Grundy County) – 56 mph

Midway Airport (Cook County) – 55 mph

Elburn (Kane County) – 51 mph

Elwood (Will County) – 51 mph

Navy Pier (Cook County) – 39 mph

Tree damage has also been reported across the area, including in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood where a falling tree branch smashed a vehicle.

Orland Park, Morton Grove and Matteson all reported wind damage in Cook County.

Storms are expected to continue to fire through the early evening Wednesday, according to officials.

More showers are possible east of Interstate 55 Thursday morning before the cold front fully moves through, bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity.