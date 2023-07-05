Chicago Weather

Gusty winds blow through Chicago area, damaging trees amid severe outbreak

Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds to the Chicago area on Wednesday afternoon, snapping tree limbs and leaving thousands without electricity.

Wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour have been reported across the area, including 60 mph gusts in Claire and in Aurora, according to officials.

More than 6,000 ComEd customers were without power as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, with crews working to restore service.

Here are the latest wind gust reports:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Clare (DeKalb County) – 60 mph

Aurora (Kane County) – 60 mph

Minooka (Grundy County) – 56 mph

Local

northwest Indiana 3 mins ago

2 killed, 2 teens wounded in head-on collision in Northwest Indiana

wisconsin 1 hour ago

Wisconsin probes how 8 roller-coaster riders became trapped upside down for hours

Midway Airport (Cook County) – 55 mph

Elburn (Kane County) – 51 mph

Elwood (Will County) – 51 mph

Navy Pier (Cook County) – 39 mph

Tree damage has also been reported across the area, including in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood where a falling tree branch smashed a vehicle.

Orland Park, Morton Grove and Matteson all reported wind damage in Cook County.

Storms are expected to continue to fire through the early evening Wednesday, according to officials.

More showers are possible east of Interstate 55 Thursday morning before the cold front fully moves through, bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us