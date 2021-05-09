Chicago Weather

Frost Advisory Issued for Parts of Chicago Area

The advisory is scheduled to last until 8 a.m. Monday

frost-grass

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for several counties across the Chicago area through Monday morning.

LaSalle, Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana, are all under the advisory, which warns of low temperatures from 33 to 36 degrees.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The alert will take effect at midnight Monday and is scheduled to expire at 8 a.m. Residents are urged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold, the NWS said.

Weather

weather forecast 4 hours ago

Here are the Latest Rainfall Totals From the Chicago Area

Mother's Day 7 hours ago

Mother's Day Forecast: Rainy, Chilly Conditions to Start, Sun Possible Late in Day

Sunday began with rain showers in the morning and overall windy conditions. Rain continued into the afternoon before tapering off.

The beginning of the work week is expected to be windy as well, with highs in the mid- to high 50s and partly sunny skies on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherIllinois Weatherfrost advisoryfall in chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us