Freeze Warning to Take Effect Across Northeast Illinois, Northwest Indiana Overnight

A freeze warning will take effect across northeast Illinois, excluding the city of Chicago, early Friday, according to the National Weather Service, as temperatures plunge potentially into the 20s overnight.

The NWS issued the freeze warning for all counties in north central and northeast Illinois (away from the heart of Chicago) and for northwest Indiana, including: DeKalb, Will, Grundy, Jasper, La Salle, Kankakee, McHenry, Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook and Kendall counties in Illinois, LaPorte, Newton and Lake counties in Indiana and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. CDT and says the region will see several hours of sub-freezing temperatures with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, with some of the coldest locations briefly dropping into the mid 20s.

The freeze warning will take effect following a windy Thursday that will be much cooler than 24 hours prior, with highs in the 50s and winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

The morning following early Friday's overnight freeze looks to be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. Scattered showers are likely to develop in about 30 to 40 percent of the area in the afternoon, possibly mixed with ice pellets, and highs in the low to upper 50s.

The weekend weather warms up slightly for a little milder Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Sunday looks to be partly sunny, breezy and chilly with a chance of showers and highs in the 50s.