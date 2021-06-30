Chicago Weather

Fourth of July Forecast: What to Expect in the Chicago Area for the Holiday Weekend

The Fourth of July holiday weekend looks to be much different from the start of this week.

Things start to perk up beginning Thursday, which will be partly sunny, windy, cooler and turning less humid.

Most locations will stay dry Thursday, though a few showers or isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon in far western and far southern counties.

Highs will range from the low 70s by the lakefront to near 80 degrees well inland. But wind gusts to 25 and possibly 30 mph will make for large waves along the shores of Lake Michigan which will create dangerous swimming conditions.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 70s. Those large waves will continue on the lake.

Saturday is poised to be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, but cooler by the lake.

The Fourth of July on Sunday may be a little warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees, but again cooler along the lakefront.

Monday looks to be partly sunny, hot and moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

