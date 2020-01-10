Chicago Weather

Crews Prepare For Strong Winds, High Waves Along Lake Michigan

A Lakeshore Flood Warning Remains in Effect Until 6 a.m. Sunday

Crews with the Chicago Department of Transportation spent part of their Friday strengthening the Lake Michigan shoreline in preparation of a potential brutal storm that could bring waves as high as 20 feet.

While snow rain and ice are also expected in Chicago and the suburbs throughout the weekend, a Lakeshore Flood Warning will start at midnight Friday and remain in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

As a precaution, multiple pedestrian paths along the lakefront near Fullerton and North avenues have been closed ahead of the high waves and potential flooding. People are also asked to avoid bike paths where barricades have been set up.

Additional crews from the city's Department of Water Management were also deployed to monitor potential flooding near the lakeshore.

