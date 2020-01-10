Winter Storm Warnings, Watches to Take Effect Friday Ahead of Wicked Weather

What to Know There storm brings with it the threat for heavy snow, ice, sleet, rain or a combination of all four

What exactly will happen will depend largely on the storm’s path, how quickly temperatures cool and how winds shift as the storm approaches

A Winter storm warning issued early Friday for McHenry and DeKalb counties takes effect at 9 p.m. and continues through 3 a.m. Sunday. A winter storm watch takes effect Friday night for Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle and Kendall counties.

Across the Chicago area, everything from winter storm watches and warnings to flood watches and warnings will take effect Friday. And depending where you live, you could see two very different storms.

A Winter storm warning issued early Friday morning for McHenry and DeKalb counties takes effect at 9 p.m. and continues through 3 a.m. Sunday. The warning indicates total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with strong winds, accumulating ice and more.

In Kenosha, the warning takes effect at 7 p.m. and continues through 6 a.m. Sunday, with as much as 9 inches of snow possible along with freezing rain.

A winter storm watch has already been issued for large portions of northern Illinois, including Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle and Kendall counties. The watch will take effect late Friday night and last through late Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Those areas are most likely to be hit by snow and freezing precipitation as the storm moves through, but heavy rains are also possible as a result of the storm.

A flood watch has been issued for DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. The watch remains in effect from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

Flood warnings are also in effect around multiple area rivers.

Finally, a lakeshore flood warning has been issued for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, as high winds will drive waves of up to 20 feet against the shores of Lake Michigan. Lake County in Indiana is also listed on the warning.

Beginning Friday afternoon, heavy rainfall will begin to hammer the region, but as temperatures drop, that moisture could transition into ice or snow, especially in the west and northwestern suburbs.

As for Chicago, the city will likely see mostly rain through the overnight hours Friday and into Saturday, but eventually the dropping temperatures will cause the precipitation to turn into a rain/sleet mix and snow.

There remains uncertainty as to how much precipitation the area could see, as the storm’s path, how quickly temperatures cool and how winds shift as the storm approaches could all impact the amount, and type, of precipitation in the area.

Areas northwest of Chicago will likely see the most snow, as four inches or more of snow could fall during the storm.

Up to three-quarters of an inch of ice is also possible in areas west of the city, but models differ widely on how much ice could eventually fall.

As a result of the uncertainty with the weather, airlines are allowing passengers to waive change fees for flights over the weekend, including United, American, and Southwest Airlines.

This is a developing forecast. Check here for updates on the latest weather predictions from NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.