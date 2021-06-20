‘Confirmed Large and Extremely Dangerous Tornado' Touches Down in Chicago Suburbs

Calling it a "life-threatening situation," the National Weather Service announced Sunday night that a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" had touched down near Woodridge, causing damage to several communities.

According to trained weather spotters, multiple reports of damage have come in from Woodridge, with debris reported scattered across Interstate 355 and power lines and structures suffering heavy damage in the suburb.

Rotation has weakened in the storm as it moves through the area, but a tornado warning remains in effect in south-central Cook County until 11:45 p.m.

Debris was thrown thousands of feet into the air by the storm, according to Doppler radar.

Storm damage was also reported in Plainfield.

The tornado originally touched down near the border of Woodridge and Bolingbrook at approximately 11:09 p.m. Doppler radar debris signatures were used to determine that the twister had touched down.

Residents are being told to seek shelter immediately.